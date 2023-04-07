Left Menu

Life sentences in Congo for killing of Italian ambassador

Five of those sentenced are in the NDolo military prison in Kinshasa while the sixth man is still on the run.The defense said their clients were tortured into confessing and has appealed the decision, which would launch a new trial in the military court.

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 07-04-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 23:14 IST
Life sentences in Congo for killing of Italian ambassador

Six men in Congo were sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the 2021 murder of Italy's ambassador and two others.

The sentence was announced by a military tribunal in the capital, Kinshasa, following a six-month trial.

Luca Attanasio, Italy's ambassador to Congo since 2017, was one of three people killed in February 2021 in an ambush on a World Food Programme convoy that was travelling from Goma, Congo's eastern regional capital, to visit a WFP school project in Rutshuru.

Italian security officer Vittorio Iacovacci and driver Moustapha Milambo were also killed.

Violence has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups fight for power, resources, land and some to protect their communities.

Several armed groups are active in the specific area of the attack including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, which is a Rwandan Hutu rebel group known as FDLR, the Nyatura militia and M23 rebels.

The attack occurred in the same area where two Britons were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in 2018, though they were released days later.

Congo's government initially blamed the killings on FDLR. who denied responsibility for the attack.

The prosecution said the men were part of a criminal gang and had called for the death sentence. They accused the defendants of trying to kidnap the ambassador so they could demand a ransom and said the initial intent was not to kill him. Five of those sentenced are in the N'Dolo military prison in Kinshasa while the sixth man is still on the run.

The defense said their clients were tortured into confessing and has appealed the decision, which would launch a new trial in the military court. "They all claim their innocence pure and simple,'' said Joseph Amzati one of the defence lawyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023