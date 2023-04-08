Israeli authorities say attack wounds at least 7 in Tel Aviv
Israeli authorities said late Friday that at least seven people were wounded in a suspected attack in Tel Aviv, Israels commercial hub.The exact nature of the attack was not immediately clear, but the Israeli Foreign Ministry referred to it as a terror attack, a term Israeli officials use for assaults by Palestinians.Israeli police said a car rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park before flipping over.
The attack came against the backdrop of heightened tensions after Israeli airstrikes on Palestinian militant targets in both Lebanon and Gaza, as well as a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that killed two Israelis.
