Chad orders German ambassador to leave the country
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 02:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 02:38 IST
Chad's government ordered the German ambassador, Gordon Kricke, to leave the country within 48 hours, it said in a statement on Friday, without giving a specific reason for the expulsion.
"This decision of the government is motivated by the discourteous attitude and the non-respect of diplomatic customs," the country's Communication Ministry said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement