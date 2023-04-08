Chad orders German ambassador to leave the country

Chad's government ordered the German ambassador, Gordon Kricke, to leave the country within 48 hours, it said in a statement on Friday, without giving a specific reason for the expulsion.

"This decision of the government is motivated by the discourteous attitude and the non-respect of diplomatic customs," the country's Communication Ministry said on Twitter.

