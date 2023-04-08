Biden administration to appeal Texas abortion pill ruling

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday said it will appeal a Texas-based federal judge's ruling halting access to the abortion pill mifepristone while legal challenges proceed, and will press for continued access to the drug.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a statement, said the department is also reviewing a separate ruling related to the pill out of a federal court in Washington state.

