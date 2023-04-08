Two from Mizoram arrested with gold bars worth over Rs 8 crore in West Bengal
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 08-04-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people were arrested in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district with gold bars worth Rs 8.61 crore, officials said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a vehicle at Panikauri toll plaza in Fatakpur, they said.
Thirteen gold bars were found in the vehicle that was heading towards Kolkata from Assam, they added.
A man and a woman from Mizoram were arrested from the vehicle, officials said.
An investigation is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 8.61
- Panikauri
- Mizoram
- Jalpaiguri
- Fatakpur
- Kolkata
- West Bengal's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Charred bodies of 3 missing Mizoram people found in Myanmar forest
Amit Shah to gift Rs 2,414 cr development project to Mizoram on April 1
Preserving Mizoram's biodiversity: Meet Lalhlupuii Ralte, the woman entrepreneur on 'Green Mission'
Mizoram election officials to meet Tripura counterparts on Bru voters imbroglio
Amit Shah to visit Mizoram Saturday