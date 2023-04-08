Caught during theft, 25-year-old man beaten to death by mob in Ranchi
On spotting them, the owner of the house screamed, following which villagers gathered at the spot, police said.Ansari was caught by the villagers while the others managed to flee, they said.The villagers tied him to an electricity pole and beat him up brutally. After getting information, police reached the spot and rescued the man.
A 25-year-old man was tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district after he allegedly entered a house for theft, police said on Saturday.
The incident happened at Mahuatoli village in Chanho police station area on Friday, they said.
Wajid Ansari along with a few others entered a house that also has a shop attached to it for theft. On spotting them, the owner of the house screamed, following which villagers gathered at the spot, police said.
Ansari was caught by the villagers while the others managed to flee, they said.
''The villagers tied him to an electricity pole and beat him up brutally. After getting information, police reached the spot and rescued the man. But, he died during treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS),'' Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Animesh Naithani told PTI.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, he said.
