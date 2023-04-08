Left Menu

Caught during theft, 25-year-old man beaten to death by mob in Ranchi

On spotting them, the owner of the house screamed, following which villagers gathered at the spot, police said.Ansari was caught by the villagers while the others managed to flee, they said.The villagers tied him to an electricity pole and beat him up brutally. After getting information, police reached the spot and rescued the man.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:35 IST
Caught during theft, 25-year-old man beaten to death by mob in Ranchi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district after he allegedly entered a house for theft, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Mahuatoli village in Chanho police station area on Friday, they said.

Wajid Ansari along with a few others entered a house that also has a shop attached to it for theft. On spotting them, the owner of the house screamed, following which villagers gathered at the spot, police said.

Ansari was caught by the villagers while the others managed to flee, they said.

''The villagers tied him to an electricity pole and beat him up brutally. After getting information, police reached the spot and rescued the man. But, he died during treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS),'' Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Animesh Naithani told PTI.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023