Car bursts into flames in Delhi, no one injured

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 10:41 IST
Three men narrowly escaped a fire that broke out in their car in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Saturday.

At around 11:30 pm on Friday, information was received about a fire in a car near Mohalla Clinic, Masudpur Dairy, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and found a Tata Nexon engulfed in flames. The three occupants of the car managed to get out in time, the officer said.

Two fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control, the police said.

The fire appears to have been caused by a fault in the engine. An investigation is underway, they said.

