Four arrested in AP techie murder case

Police arrested four persons accused of murdering an Andhra Pradesh techie recently, who was striving to amicably resolve an extra-marital affair dispute involving his younger brother.

Batte Rupinjaya, Peta Gopinath Reddy, Appana Ramesh and Appana Kumar were arrested while Chanikya Pratap is still on the run, a police official said on Saturday. Police swooped on the accused hiding near a Shiva temple by a hillock in Chandragiri mandal of Chittoor district. ''This murder was a premeditated one. Nagaraju was murdered and put in the front seat of the car, doused with petrol and set ablaze, '' the official said. It was alleged that Nagaraju's brother Purushottam was in an alleged extra-marital affair with Ripunjaya's wife. Nagaraju hails from Brahmanapalli village, Veduru Kuppam mandal in Chittoor district. The crime occurred in Tirupati district.

