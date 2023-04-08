Four arrested in AP techie murder case
Police arrested four persons accused of murdering an Andhra Pradesh techie recently, who was striving to amicably resolve an extra-marital affair dispute involving his younger brother.Batte Rupinjaya, Peta Gopinath Reddy, Appana Ramesh and Appana Kumar were arrested while Chanikya Pratap is still on the run, a police official said on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
Police arrested four persons accused of murdering an Andhra Pradesh techie recently, who was striving to amicably resolve an extra-marital affair dispute involving his younger brother.
Batte Rupinjaya, Peta Gopinath Reddy, Appana Ramesh and Appana Kumar were arrested while Chanikya Pratap is still on the run, a police official said on Saturday. Police swooped on the accused hiding near a Shiva temple by a hillock in Chandragiri mandal of Chittoor district. ''This murder was a premeditated one. Nagaraju was murdered and put in the front seat of the car, doused with petrol and set ablaze, '' the official said. It was alleged that Nagaraju's brother Purushottam was in an alleged extra-marital affair with Ripunjaya's wife. Nagaraju hails from Brahmanapalli village, Veduru Kuppam mandal in Chittoor district. The crime occurred in Tirupati district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy suspends 4 MLAs from YSRCP for cross-voting during MLC polls
Andhra will act on decisions taken at anti-drug meet: CM
Andhra Governor, CM congratulate ISRO on LVM3 success
Andhra: Mock G20 conclave organised in Visakhapatnam
Andhra to host G-20 meet from March 28, Rs 157 crore spent for beautification