Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites arrested, explosives seized in Sukma

Two Naxalites were arrested and explosives were allegedly seized from them in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, a police official said on Saturday.Muchak Sukhram 28 and Madvi Kosa 30, who carry rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, were planning to plant the explosives to target security personnel, he said.They were apprehended on Friday on a tip-off from a hill near Kunna village under Kukanar police station limits, some 400 kilometres from Raipur, by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and local police.

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 08-04-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 11:27 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites arrested, explosives seized in Sukma
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Naxalites were arrested and explosives were allegedly seized from them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Saturday.

Muchak Sukhram (28) and Madvi Kosa (30), who carry rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, were planning to plant the explosives to target security personnel, he said.

''They were apprehended on Friday on a tip-off from a hill near Kunna village under Kukanar police station limits, some 400 kilometres from Raipur, by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and local police. We had received information of Naxalites making improvised explosive devices in Kukanar,'' he said.

''Sukhram is active in the local organisation squad and Kosa is a militia commander. A tiffin bomb weighing around 10 kilograms, 12 detonators, 60 kilograms of ammonium nitrate (used in explosives), switches, fire crackers etc were recovered from them,'' he added.

They have confessed to making IEDs to target security forces engaged in anti-Naxalite operations, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023