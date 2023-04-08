Left Menu

42-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 08-04-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 13:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, an official said.

Rahin Munda was on the way to a forest to relieve himself when the incident happened in Balidih village in Chowka police station area in Chandil sub-division, he said.

The body was sent to the Sadar hospital in Seraikela for post-mortem, he added.

Munda is the fourth person to be trampled to death by wild elephants in Chandil sub-division this year.

