Iraqi presidency calls on Turkey to 'apologize' for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport

Iraq called on Turkey on Saturday to apologize for what it said was the shelling of Sulaymaniyah airport in the country's north, saying the Turkish government must cease hostilities on Iraqi soil.

The Iraqi presidency said in a statement that Turkey has no legal justification to "continue its approach of intimidating civilians under the pretext that forces hostile to it are present on Iraqi soil."

