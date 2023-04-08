Left Menu

Man duped of Rs 1 lakh by friend in Himachal’s Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 15:35 IST
Man duped of Rs 1 lakh by friend in Himachal’s Shimla
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly cheated by his friend who withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his bank account using a UPI transaction, police here said on Saturday.

Kameshwar Dutt, a resident of the Sanjauli area, alleged that his friend Anil Kumar borrowed his mobile phone and withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his account.

Kumar helped Dutt make his Facebook and Google Pay account on his mobile phone. Later, the accused used the saved username and password to withdraw the money.

A case has been registered under sections 406 and 420 of IPC (criminal breach of trust and cheating) against the accused at Dhalli police station and investigations are underway, Police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
4
Accidental capture of Hubble shows runaway supermassive black hole

Accidental capture of Hubble shows runaway supermassive black hole

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023