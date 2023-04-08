Left Menu

Outing goes awry as youth drowns near waterfalls in coastal Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-04-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 16:05 IST
Outing goes awry as youth drowns near waterfalls in coastal Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Two days after going missing from an outing with his friends, a 20-year-old college student was found dead in a suspected case of drowning near a waterfall in Udupi district of Karnataka on Saturday, police said.

Chiranth Shetty, a second year BCom student at a private college in Mangaluru, drowned at Koosalli Falls in Yadtare village of Byndoor taluk in Udupi district on Friday, police sources said.

Shetty, a native of Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district, had gone to Byndoor with his friends on Thursday to enjoy summer holidays.

After staying at a friend's house, the group of youth went to Koosalli Falls on Friday afternoon on their motorbikes. Sources said others in the group did not know swimming and were sitting on the shore, while Shetty stepped into the waters and got washed away by the force of the stream.

His body was recovered after an extensive search by fire service personnel along with local people. Byndoor police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
4
Accidental capture of Hubble shows runaway supermassive black hole

Accidental capture of Hubble shows runaway supermassive black hole

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023