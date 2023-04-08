Left Menu

Gang ransacks restaurant, beats up staff in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-04-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 16:16 IST
Gang ransacks restaurant, beats up staff in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A restaurant was allegedly ransacked and its staff was beaten up by a gang of four persons in Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night when the accused arrived at the restaurant and ordered alcohol, but refused to pay the bill after consuming food and drinks, an official said. The accused abused and attacked the staff and later ransacked the premises, he said.

An offence under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (trespass), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against four persons, the official said.

No arrests have been made in this connection so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
4
Accidental capture of Hubble shows runaway supermassive black hole

Accidental capture of Hubble shows runaway supermassive black hole

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023