Four held for robbing passengers in bus in northeast Delhi

Four men were arrested for allegedly confining and robbing passengers in a mini bus in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area, police said on Saturday.

A team from Shastri Park police station was deployed near the Shastri Park flyover. Around 2 pm on Friday, they heard screams of passengers in an RTV bus which was going towards Kashmiri Gate, a senior police officer said.

The team intercepted the bus after which at least 12 passengers complained that three people along with the driver abducted them from Anand Vihar railway station by falsely promising to take them to their respective destinations, the officer said.

The passengers were confined in the bus and their money was robbed by the gang, he said, adding four passengers had already been thrown out of the bus by the gang after robbing them.

The bus, along with the driver and three accused, was taken to Shastri Park police station. The statements of the passengers were recorded and a case was registered, the officer said.

The case was registered on the complaint of one Binit Kumar (20), a resident of Jamtara in Jharkhand. He was waiting for a conveyance at Anand Vihar to go to his cousin’s place in Rohini, he said.

Kumar told the police that two persons approached him and enquired about his travel plans. They asked him to sit in the bus saying that they were also going to Rohini. When the complainant asked other people about their destinations, they disclosed that they wanted to go to different places like Panipat, Gurgaon, Alwar and Badarpur Border, police said.

All four accused people were arrested and the bus RTV was seized, they said, adding the looted money too was recovered.

The accused have been identified as Satyapal Singh (56), a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Kumar (44), Vipin Sharma (25), residents of Ghazipur village, and Deepu (31), a resident of Khichripur village, police added.

