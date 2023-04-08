Left Menu

Maha: On run for six years, two murder accused nabbed in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-04-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 18:40 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Palghar have arrested two persons who had been on the run for six years after killing a man, an official said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the police on Friday nabbed the two accused from Bilalpada locality, assistant police inspector Datta Sarak and senior inspector Rahul Rakh said.

Three accused were involved in killing Sunil Rajesh Sahani (36) over a dispute in October, 2018, he said.

While the police immediately arrested one of the accused, two others remained absconding for six years and were allegedly hiding in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

