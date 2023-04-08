Left Menu

Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar

The victim was found then and during her medical examination, she told police about the sexual assault but while recording a statement before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC, she did not disclose any such incident, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 18:58 IST
Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Farman (33), a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-1, they said. The victim, in her complaint lodged on Friday, alleged that Farman sexually assaulted her by extending threats of causing harm to her parents, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

On September 27, 2022, the victim's mother filed a missing complaint about her teen daughter following which a case was registered, police said. The victim was found then and during her medical examination, she told police about the sexual assault but while recording a statement before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC, she did not disclose any such incident, they said. On Friday, she reported that after recording her statement in the previous incident, Farman again sexually assaulted her, police said.

Farman was previously involved in seven cases of snatching, theft, burglary and dacoity registered in Delhi's east district, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
4
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023