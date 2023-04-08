Left Menu

Eight terrorists arrested, explosives, weapons seized in Pak: Police

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 08-04-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 19:10 IST
Eight terrorists arrested, explosives, weapons seized in Pak: Police

Pakistani authorities on Saturday arrested eight terrorists allegedly affiliated to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State (IS) three difference cities of the country's province and seized weapons and explosoves from their possession, police said. The arrests were made after the Punjab province's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the police conducted 21 intellgence based operations in different districts of the province.

''Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday arrested eight alleged terrorists of banned TTP and so-called Islamic State (IS) from Lahore and three other cities of Punjab province,'' according to a spokesperson of the CTD.

He said that the terrorists and recovered weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials from them.

''Also 2.53 grams of explosives, one IED, one hand grenade, 3.5 feet of Prima Card, 15 feet of protective fuse wire, four detonators, three mobile phones, banned literature organisation and cash amount have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists,'' he said.

The spokesperson said that the terrorists had planned to target important installations and other religious places.

The CTD has registered six cases against the arrested terrorists in Lahore, Gujranwala, D.G Khan and Bahawalpur and shifted them to an unknown location for interrogation.

The spokesperson said that 402 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

