Left Menu

3 of banned PLFI held in Jharkhand

Three members of the proscribed Peoples Liberation Front of India were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 08-04-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 20:41 IST
3 of banned PLFI held in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of the proscribed People's Liberation Front of India were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a vehicle-checking drive in the Anandpur Police Station area, and arrested the three riding on a motorcycle on Friday after arms and PLFI leaflets were found in their possession, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said. The police team recovered two loaded country-made pistols and a revolver from them, he said. All three members of the outlawed organisation are residents of Bedatulunda village in the district.

The arrested PLFI members were identified as Amit Topno (20), Biyesh Lakhwa (25) and Santu Lakhwa alias Santosh Lakhwa (35), the SP said.

Several criminal cases against the three activists were pending at various police stations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023