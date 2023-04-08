3 of banned PLFI held in Jharkhand

Three members of the proscribed People's Liberation Front of India were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a vehicle-checking drive in the Anandpur Police Station area, and arrested the three riding on a motorcycle on Friday after arms and PLFI leaflets were found in their possession, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said. The police team recovered two loaded country-made pistols and a revolver from them, he said. All three members of the outlawed organisation are residents of Bedatulunda village in the district.

The arrested PLFI members were identified as Amit Topno (20), Biyesh Lakhwa (25) and Santu Lakhwa alias Santosh Lakhwa (35), the SP said.

Several criminal cases against the three activists were pending at various police stations, he added.

