Electrician found dead inside banquet hall in Delhi
A 19-year-old electrician was found dead inside a banquet hall in northwest Delhis Alipur area on Saturday, police said. Police received information that a man named Bunty, who had slept at the Suryadev Rajwara Farms on the GT Karnal Road during the night, was not responding, they said.
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old electrician was found dead inside a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday, police said. Police received information that a man named Bunty, who had slept at the Suryadev Rajwara Farms on the GT Karnal Road during the night, was not responding, they said. The body of Bunty, a resident of Bulandsahar in Uttar Pradesh, was found on a sofa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said. No injuries were seen on the body, police said. Buntry used to work in the banquet as a temporary electrician. His phone was found missing. He had come there after having his dinner, the DCP said. Based on the information received, statements and observations made during preliminary investigation, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered, police said.
Based on CCTV analysis, a suspect has been taken into custody and his interrogation is going on, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alipur
- Uttar
- Bulandsahar
- Ravi Kumar Singh
- CCTV
- Karnal Road
- Delhi
- Bunty
ALSO READ
Amritpal Singh seen without turban in fresh CCTV footage
Man caught on CCTV throwing 'black magic' bundle inside Azam Khan's house; arrested
Man captured on CCTV throwing 'black magic' bundle inside Azam Khan's house
CCTV cameras installed after photos of garbage heap in Assam capital go viral on social media
Opposition expresses apprehension of 'police raj', invasion of privacy through bill on CCTV installation