Electrician found dead inside banquet hall in Delhi

A 19-year-old electrician was found dead inside a banquet hall in northwest Delhis Alipur area on Saturday, police said. Police received information that a man named Bunty, who had slept at the Suryadev Rajwara Farms on the GT Karnal Road during the night, was not responding, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 20:44 IST
A 19-year-old electrician was found dead inside a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday, police said. Police received information that a man named Bunty, who had slept at the Suryadev Rajwara Farms on the GT Karnal Road during the night, was not responding, they said. The body of Bunty, a resident of Bulandsahar in Uttar Pradesh, was found on a sofa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said. No injuries were seen on the body, police said. Buntry used to work in the banquet as a temporary electrician. His phone was found missing. He had come there after having his dinner, the DCP said. Based on the information received, statements and observations made during preliminary investigation, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered, police said.

Based on CCTV analysis, a suspect has been taken into custody and his interrogation is going on, they added.

