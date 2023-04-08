3 labourers die after consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 20:52 IST
Three labourers died after consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur district, police said on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Chamkaur Singh, Gurmail Singh and Gurtej Singh, all residents of Namol Village in Sangrur district, they said.
Cheema Police Station Sub Inspector Lakhvir Singh said police received information about the death of three labourers on Saturday morning.
Investigation was underway, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.
