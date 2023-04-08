UP Police chief reviews security arrangements in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh Police will procure latest security equipment and gadgets worth Rs 77 crore to provide a watertight security cover in the temple town of Ayodhya, DGP R K Vishwakarma said on Saturday.

The director general of police (DGP) visited Ayodhya on Saturday to review the security arrangements and told a press conference that the number of visitors to the temple town is expected to increase by four to five times from next year after the construction of Ram temple.

''To provide better security, special equipment and security gadgets will be purchased at a cost of Rs 77 crore. These will include automatic shot guns, bullet proof jackets and surveillance equipment. Armoured motor boats will also be deployed in the Saryu river,'' the police chief said.

During his visit, the DGP reviewed the security arrangements and deployment of police personnel at the Hanumangarhi temple and Ram janmabhoomi.

The Ram janmabhoomi premises have been divided into five security zones, he said.

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by December 2023.

