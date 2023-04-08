Left Menu

Gurugram administration issues showcause notice to 17 hospitals for missing task force meet

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued showcause notices to 17 hospitals that did not send representatives to a meeting of the District Task Force. Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said Yadav on Thursday chaired a meeting of the task force called by the Health department.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:07 IST
Gurugram administration issues showcause notice to 17 hospitals for missing task force meet
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued showcause notices to 17 hospitals that did not send representatives to a meeting of the District Task Force. The hospitals have been instructed to explain the reason for their absence. Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said Yadav on Thursday chaired a meeting of the task force called by the Health department. During the meeting, discussions were held on the spurt in Covid and influenza cases in the district, the conduct of mock drills, measles and rubella eradication, and dengue and malaria, Meena said. ''Expressing displeasure towards the hospitals, which remained absent despite receiving the information, the deputy commissioner… directed by issuing notices to the hospitals concerned to clarify their position regarding not attending the meeting,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023