Gurugram administration issues showcause notice to 17 hospitals for missing task force meet

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued showcause notices to 17 hospitals that did not send representatives to a meeting of the District Task Force. The hospitals have been instructed to explain the reason for their absence. Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said Yadav on Thursday chaired a meeting of the task force called by the Health department. During the meeting, discussions were held on the spurt in Covid and influenza cases in the district, the conduct of mock drills, measles and rubella eradication, and dengue and malaria, Meena said. ''Expressing displeasure towards the hospitals, which remained absent despite receiving the information, the deputy commissioner… directed by issuing notices to the hospitals concerned to clarify their position regarding not attending the meeting,'' he added.

