Delhi ACB begins disposing of cases pending for five years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 23:12 IST
The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch has initiated probes into cases pending for over five years to dispose them of, officials said on Saturday. Till March 31, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had 169 cases pending. The number was 178 till August 22, according to official data. This year, the ACB has received three cases under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and disposed of one, the data showed. In a meeting, the ACB informed Lt Governor VK Saxena that it has disposed of 15 cases pending for over five years. In 30 cases, the ACB has sought permission from the Directorate of Vigilance under Section 174A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the data showed.

