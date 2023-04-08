Left Menu

Houthi official says Saudi Arabia freed 13 detainees ahead of wider Yemen prisoner swap

Updated: 08-04-2023 23:28 IST
An official of Yemen's Houthi movement said on Saturday the group had received 13 detainees released by Saudi Arabia in exchange for a Saudi detainee freed earlier, ahead of a wider prisoners exchange agreed by the warring sides. Houthi official Abdul Qader al-Mortada said on Twitter the 13 detainees had arrived in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi group that has been battling a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia since 2015.

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

