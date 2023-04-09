Left Menu

Israeli military: 3 rockets fired from Syria toward Israel

The Israeli military said Saturday that three rockets were launched from Syria toward Israeli territory, a rare attack from the countrys northeastern neighbour that comes after days of worsening violence.The military said the rockets caused no damage or casualties.



The Israeli military said Saturday that three rockets were launched from Syria toward Israeli territory, a rare attack from the country's northeastern neighbour that comes after days of worsening violence.

The military said the rockets caused no damage or casualties. Only one rocket crossed into Israeli territory and landed in a field in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

The rocket launch comes just a day after Israeli warplanes struck alleged Palestinian militant targets in both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip following an unusual burst of rocket fire from southern Lebanon. Tensions are also running high in the contested capital of Jerusalem, where Palestinian worshippers have scuffled with Israeli police in the most sensitive holy site, the compound home to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Friday, separate attacks in the occupied West Bank and in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, killed two British-Israeli sisters and an Italian tourist.

