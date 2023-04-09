Israel says missile alert sounded in Golan Heights

Three rockets were fired from Syria towards the Golan Heights on Sunday, one of which crossed into Israeli-controlled territory and landed in open ground, the Israeli military said, without giving details.

Earlier it said a rocket alert was sounded in the area. On Thursday, a barrage of rockets was fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon, drawing cross-border strikes from Israel on sites linked to the Islamist movement Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza.

Israel seized the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed the 1,200-square-km (460-square-mile) in 1981, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

