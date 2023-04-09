Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia likely behind document leak, U.S. says

Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind a leak of classified U.S. military documents that offer a partial snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three U.S. officials told Reuters, while the Justice Department said it was probing the leak. FIGHTING

* A missile fired from Ukrainian-held territory was shot down over the Black Sea town of Feodosia in Russian-controlled Crimea, the Moscow-installed head of Crimea's administration said. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and it was unclear how Ukraine could have attempted such a strike. * British military intelligence said Russian forces were threatening a key supply route to Bakhmut, the focus of their assault for months which Ukraine has said it is defending to wear the invaders down before its counter-offensive. The Ukrainian military said it was holding on in the city but the situation was difficult.

* Hundreds of mourners, including the leader of Russia's Wagner private militia group, attended the funeral of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed on April 2 in a cafe bomb blast that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine. * Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

CHILDREN * More than 30 children were reunited with their families in Ukraine this weekend after a long operation to bring them back home from Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea, where they had been taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war. Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since Moscow invaded, in what it condemns as illegal deportations. Moscow says they have been transported away for their own safety.

DIPLOMACY, POLITICS * Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was formally charged with espionage in Russia, Russian news agencies said. Gershkovich denied the charges and said he was working as a journalist.

* Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is to visit Canada in the coming weeks, a spokesperson for Canada's prime minister said. * Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova is due to visit India on Monday and will seek humanitarian aid and equipment to repair energy infrastructure damaged during Russia's invasion, a newspaper reported.

ECONOMY, TRADE * Russia threatened to bypass a U.N.-brokered grain deal unless obstacles to its agricultural exports were removed, while talks in Turkey agreed removing barriers was needed to extend the agreement beyond next month.

* Ukraine can resume exporting electricity after a six-month gap, given the success of repairs carried out after repeated Russian attacks, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said. * Turkey has agreed to stop the transit of sanctioned Western goods to Russia after pressure from the G7, a U.S. official told Reuters, cautioning that Washington will monitor Ankara's trade data with Moscow in anticipation of a drop. (Compiled by Reuters editors)

