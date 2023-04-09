Taiwan says China continuing its military exercises
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 07:59 IST
China is continuing its military drills near Taiwan and has dispatched multiple aircraft again on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said.
Taiwan is also monitoring the activities of China's rocket force and its air defence forces are maintaining a high degree of vigilance, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement