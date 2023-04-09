Left Menu

Canadian trade minister condemns hate crime at mosque

Thousands of people attend the mosque at Markham, the society said. The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a post on Twitter it was "greatly distressed" by the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 09:13 IST
Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng condemned on Saturday a hate crime at mosque saying the incident, which an Islamic society said had apparently involved an attempt to tear a copy of the Muslim holy book, had no place in Canadian society. The Islamic Society of Markham (ISM) said in a statement an individual had come into the mosque in Markham, 30 km north of Toronto, on Thursday and apparently torn a Koran, ranted at worshippers, and then tried to ram them with his vehicle.

"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham," Ng said in a post on Twitter. She did not give details of the incident but said: "This violence and Islamophobia has no place in our communities."

Muslims see any attempt to damage a Koran as blasphemous because they consider the Islamic holy book to be the literal word of God. The incident comes during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when worshippers throng to mosques. Thousands of people attend the mosque at Markham, the society said.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a post on Twitter it was "greatly distressed" by the incident.

