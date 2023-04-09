Left Menu

Maha: Explosives hidden by Naxalites to harm police recovered from Gadchiroli forest

Based on a tip-off, a team of Gyarapatti police and the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel on Friday conducted a joint anti-Naxal operation in Tipagarh forest under Dhanora taluka, said a release from the office of Gadchirolis Superintendent of Police SP.During the search operation, the team found a 12 bore rifle, two local explosives, a banner, shoes and other articles of Naxalites hidden underground with a purpose to harm the police, it said.

Police have recovered a rifle and some explosives hidden by Naxalites in a forest area in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district with an intention to harm security personnel, an official said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, a team of Gyarapatti police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Friday conducted a joint anti-Naxal operation in Tipagarh forest under Dhanora taluka, said a release from the office of Gadchiroli's Superintendent of Police (SP).

During the search operation, the team found a 12 bore rifle, two local explosives, a banner, shoes and other articles of Naxalites hidden underground with a purpose to ''harm the police'', it said. Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal has intensified the anti-Naxal operation in the district.

