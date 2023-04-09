Roadside bomb kills two soldiers in NW Pakistan
There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.The TTP also claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack on a police van in the Swabi area of the province that killed a police officer and injured two others on Saturday.Pakistan is witnessing increased attacks on security forces after the militant TTP ended a cease-fire with the government last November.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A roadside bomb exploded in northwest Pakistan, killing two soldiers who were travelling in their vehicle, the military said. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan gave a higher death toll in Saturday's attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saying eight soldiers died. There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.
The TTP also claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack on a police van in the Swabi area of the province that killed a police officer and injured two others on Saturday.
Pakistan is witnessing increased attacks on security forces after the militant TTP ended a cease-fire with the government last November. To counter the wave of violence, the government said Friday it will carry out a massive anti-terrorist operation across the country within the coming weeks.
The National Security Committee, comprising the prime minister and the military's top brass, agreed to re-launch the operation this month under a national action plan. The plan involves military and intelligence operations, death sentences for militants, setting up special military courts for trials, and the deployment of anti-extremist forces in vulnerable areas.
A previous counter-extremist plan was launched in 2014 after a school massacre in Peshawar, where the TTP gunned down over 140 people, including 132 children.
The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group from the Afghan Taliban, although Pakistan's militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report
Pakistan: Police in Punjab province continue crackdown against PTI workers
Pakistan's Finance Ministry has no funds for elections: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
Pakistan treating Sindh as colony, activist tells UNHRC
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Afghan skipper Rashid hails maiden T20 win against Pakistan; Olympics-Athlete's village delivery will be on time, and on budget, say Paris 2024 organizers and more