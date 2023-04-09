Maha: Two traffic cops arrested for demanding bribe from transporter in Thane

Two traffic policemen have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 14,000 from a transporter in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The two policemen from the traffic department of the Thane city police have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, inspector Shivraj Bendre said.

The duo had demanded Rs 14,000 from a transporter whose tempos were detained by the traffic police at the Shil Phata police chowki. Later after negotiations, they settled for Rs 3,000, he said.

The aggrieved transporter approached the ACB and the arrest was made after the claim was verified, the official said, adding that the involvement of two more traffic constable is being probed.

