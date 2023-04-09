IPL betting racket busted in Pune; nine held
The Pune police busted an IPL betting racket and arrested nine people for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing cricket matches, an official said on Sunday. Based on a tip off, the crime branch conducted a raid in Kondhwa area on Saturday, where nine people were found betting on IPL matches, he said.
The police seized 18 mobile phones, three laptops, a computer and Rs 92,000 cash from the accused, the official said. The crime branch had received information about the gambling den operating during the IPL cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, he said.
A case under relevant provisions of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered at the Kondhwa police station, the official added.
