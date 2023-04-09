Left Menu

Marseille building collapses, rubble fire stymies rescue

The collapsed building is located in an old quarter in the center of Frances second-largest city.Were trying to drown the fire while preserving the lives of eventual victims under the rubble, said Lionel Mathieu, commander of the Marseille fire brigade.

A residential building in France's port city of Marseille collapsed in a loud explosion early Sunday followed by a fire deep within the rubble that hindered rescue efforts.

More than six hours after the collapse of the five-story building, it was not known if anyone was killed. More than 100 firefighters were trying to put out blazes under huge piles of rubble in a slow and delicate operation aimed at trying not to harm people potentially trapped. Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan said two neighboring buildings were partially brought down and one was in danger of collapsing, creating a double challenge.

“Firefighters are gauging minute by minute the best way to put out the fire,” the mayor said at a televised briefing. “The lives of firefighters are also at play,” he said.

The noise from the explosion shortly before 1 a.m., resounded in other neighborhoods. Nearby streets were blocked off.

Residents of neighboring buildings were evacuated and six were hospitalized, Payan said. The collapsed building is located in an old quarter in the center of France's second-largest city.

“We're trying to drown the fire while preserving the lives of eventual victims under the rubble,” said Lionel Mathieu, commander of the Marseille fire brigade. The intense heat made it impossible to send in dog teams to search, he added.

The mayor said that an explosion was the “probable” cause of the building collapse, but stressed that an investigation would ultimately determine the cause.

“We must prepare to have victims,” Payan said grimly.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was expected at the scene later Sunday.

