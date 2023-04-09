Left Menu

Russia says it has destroyed 70,000-tonne fuel depot near Zaporizhzhia

Reuters | Zaporizhzhia | Updated: 09-04-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 16:44 IST
  • Ukraine

Russia has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

It also said Russian forces had destroyed Ukraine army warehouses storing missiles, ammunition and other artillery weapons in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

