Woman's decomposed body found in Vasai flat; cops suspect suicide

The decomposed body of a woman was found in a flat in Vasai in Maharashtras Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.The body was found on the bed in a room with one end of a saree tied around her neck and the other around the ceiling fan, the Manickpur police station official said.She has been identified as 28-year-old Mumtaz Kazi who came to live in that house just a month ago. We are looking for her husband for more information.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-04-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 17:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The decomposed body of a woman was found in a flat in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The body was found on the bed in a room with one end of a saree tied around her neck and the other around the ceiling fan, the Manickpur police station official said.

''She has been identified as 28-year-old Mumtaz Kazi who came to live in that house just a month ago. We are looking for her husband for more information. It seems like a suicide as there are no external injuries on the body. However, we are awaiting the post mortem report,'' he said.

