Hate speech case: Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani arrested days after communal clash in Gujarat's Una

Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani was arrested on Sunday in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district for allegedly delivering a ''hate speech'' on Ram Navami that caused a communal clash in Una town on April 1, police said.

Hindustani surrendered before the police in Una on Sunday morning following which she was arrested and produced before a court which remanded her in judicial custody, a police officer said.

Hindustani, who identifies herself as an entrepreneur, research analyst, social activist, nationalist, and a ''proud Indian'' on her Twitter bio and has more than 92,000 followers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a regular at events organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Hindustani under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code on April 2, two days after she allegedly delivered a provocative speech at a Hindu community congregation organised by the VHP on Ram Navami on March 30.

Communal tension prevailed in Una for two days after Hindustani's speech which resulted in a clash between two communities and the pelting of stones on April 1 night, police said.

Police had registered an FIR against a mob and arrested more than 80 people, most of them from a minority community, for rioting.

