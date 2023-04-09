MP: Man found burning on road in Ujjain dies; cops launch investigation

A 42-year-old man whose name had cropped up in connection with a bribery incident was found ablaze under mysterious circumstances on a road in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh and later died during treatment, police said on Sunday.

Police are investigating the incident from various angles, an officer said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a burning man came out rushing from a public toilet under the Kotwali police station area.

''The man, identified only as Asif, was found burning on road. He was later shifted to Indore for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday,'' said Kotwali police station in-charge Narendra Singh Parihar.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Anand said a video of the incident indicated that Asif had set himself on fire but a probe is underway from all angles, Anand said Asif's name had come up in a case wherein Lokayukta Police had nabbed a police constable for accepting a bribe.

Parihar also confirmed that Asif was the same man whom the constable had handed over money after running out of the police station during the Lokayukta Police action on April 7.

''The (bribe) money could not be recovered as the constable handed it over to Asif,'' he added.

