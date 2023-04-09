Left Menu

MP CM bats for pre-litigation mediation model to settle disputes

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 09-04-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 17:35 IST
MP CM bats for pre-litigation mediation model to settle disputes
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday urged the chief justice of the MP High Court to prepare a model of pre-litigation mediation to settle disputes.

He was addressing a function to lay the foundation stone of the new building of Advocate General Office.

The model of pre-litigation mediation should be sent to his government so that it can be implemented in the state, Chouhan said.

The provision of 'Shanti Nivaran Samiti' in Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act has helped settle petty disputes among tribals within the village without the need to approach police, the CM pointed out.

''After the success of Shanti Nivaran Samiti, the government wants similar nature of committee for villages outside tribal areas for which a legal framework needs to be worked out,'' he said.

Chouhan said the construction of the annexe building of the High Court's principal seat in Jabalpur was required to meet the need for expansion of offices and this is under consideration.

Supreme Court Justice JK Maheshwari, MP High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath, Advocate General Prashant Singh, Armed Forces Tribunal chairman retired chief justice Rajendra Menon and other dignitaries were present at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023