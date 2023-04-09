Left Menu

UP cop booked for rape, extortion, forced abortion

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 09-04-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 18:49 IST
UP cop booked for rape, extortion, forced abortion
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable here has been booked on the charges of rape, molestation, extortion, blackmail and forced abortion of a woman, officials said on Sunday. The victim, in her complaint on Monday, alleged that about a year ago head constable Pannalal came to her house with another person and raped her while the other person filmed the act, they said.

The policeman started blackmailing the woman by threatening to upload the video on the internet and extorted Rs 7 lakh from her, the victim said in the complaint.

She also alleged that the constable forced her to abort her pregnancy after the rape, police said.

Following this, an inquiry was conducted by the circle officer in which prima facie the allegations levelled by the woman were found to be true, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh said in a statement.

An FIR was filed at the Civil Line police station on Sunday and the constable has been suspended with immediate effect, Singh said, adding Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajay Pratap has ordered an investigation into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023