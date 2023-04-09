Left Menu

Gunfire, protests in Ethiopia's Amhara over plan to disband regional force

There were protests in at least six other towns, residents said, all speaking on condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety. Spokespersons for Ethiopia's federal government and army and for the Amhara regional government could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:00 IST
Gunfire, protests in Ethiopia's Amhara over plan to disband regional force

Gunfire was heard in at least two towns in Ethiopia's Amhara region on Sunday as thousands protested against a federal government order to integrate regional special forces into the police or national army, residents said.

Members of Amhara's special forces and allied militias vowed to oppose Thursday's order, setting up a standoff with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who said in a statement that the plan was "for the sake of Ethiopia's national unity." The order applies to all of Ethiopia's 11 regions, which have their own regional armies and the right use their own language, but has been received particularly badly in Amhara, the second biggest, which has fallen out with Abiy recently.

A resident of Gondar, where a large protest was taking place, said members of the Amhara special forces had fired their weapons into the sky all night in defiance of the order. Two residents of the town of Kobo said they heard artillery fire outside the town. It was not immediately clear who was responsible. There were protests in at least six other towns, residents said, all speaking on condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety.

Spokespersons for Ethiopia's federal government and army and for the Amhara regional government could not be immediately reached for comment. A media outlet run by the regional government quoted Amhara President Yilkal Kefale as saying the federal government's order was being misunderstood as requiring the disarmament of the special forces. In fact it was simply organising regional forces under federal security institutions, it quoted him as saying.

Special forces and militias from Amhara fought in support of the federal army during its two-year war in the neighbouring Tigray region. The conflict, which killed tens of thousands, ended with a truce last November. But in recent months, Amhara leaders and activists have accused Abiy's government of turning a blind eye to atrocities committed against ethnic Amharas living in the neighbouring Oromiya region and of planning to hand back territory captured from Tigray forces during the war.

They say the dissolution of their region's special forces would leave them vulnerable to attacks from Tigray and Oromiya. The government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on these charges. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Aaron Ross and Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023