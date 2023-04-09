Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi dies

Left Menu

A 30-year-old woman who had suffered a miscarriage after allegedly being shot at by her neighbour in outer Delhis Siraspur died at a city hospital, police here said on Sunday.Ranju was allegedly shot at by her neighbour, identified as Harish, on April 3 after she objected to loud music being played during a function at his home, they said.The womans condition was stated to be critical.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:23 IST
A 30-year-old woman who had suffered a miscarriage after allegedly being shot at by her neighbour in outer Delhi's Siraspur died at a city hospital, police here said on Sunday.

Ranju was allegedly shot at by her neighbour, identified as Harish, on April 3 after she objected to loud music being played during a function at his home, they said.

''The woman's condition was stated to be critical. She was undergoing treatment at a city hospital. We received information from the hospital on Saturday that she had succumbed to her injuries,'' a senior police officer said.

Following her death, the police have added Section 302 (murder) to the FIR, he said.

Harish and his friend Amit, whose gun was used to commit the crime, have been arrested, the police said.

The police received a PCR call regarding a firing incident in Siraspur on April 3. After reaching the spot, it was found that Ranju had been admitted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Doctors at the hospital told the police that she had suffered a gunshot injury in her neck and was unfit to give a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh had said.

The doctors informed that she had a miscarriage, the victim's mother had later said.

Later, the police recorded the statement of an eyewitness -- Ranju's sister-in-law.

According to the eyewitness statement, Harish, who worked as a delivery person, had organised for his son a 'kuan pujan' ceremony where a DJ was playing. During the programme, Ranju came out to her balcony and asked Harish, who lived across the street, to stop the music.

Following that, Harish took a gun from Amit, who worked at a mobile repair shop, and fired at her and Ranju was hit by a bullet, the eyewitness told the police.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act was registered against them, the police had said. The woman's husband works as a labourer. The family hailed from Bihar and lived in a rented accommodation here.

