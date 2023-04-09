Maha: Teen raped by relative hangs self; one booked

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old relative and abetting her suicide, an official said.

According to the police, the victim, who hailed from Bihar, had been living with a relative's family in Shilphata area to pursue her education.

The girl had recently complained to her father over the phone that family member had allegedly raped her repeatedly and she was afraid to live with them and wished to come home, an official said. The victim's father asked her to wait for a few days, as he did not have enough money to bring her back, he said. The complainant, however, received a phone call on Friday that his daughter had allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of the house the previous evening, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

