Gurugram police bust prostitution rackets being run from spa, 10 men arrested

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-04-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 20:14 IST
The Gurugram police have busted three prostitution rackets being run in the guise of spa at a mall here and arrested 10 people, an officer said on Sunday.

More than 15 women were also detained during the raid at these spa centres at the Omaxe Mall on Sohna Road but were let off after recording of their statements.

An FIR was registered at Sector 50 police station on Saturday, the police said.

The arrested accused were identified as spa owners Mukesh and Umesh and customers Sagar, Vikrant, Nobo, Yogesh, Mohinder, Vinod, Siddhant and Prem Kumar.

All were let off on bail after they joined the investigation, the police said.

According to the police, following a tip-off, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi raided the spa centres Friday night. ''The accused spa owners confessed that they were running prostitution rackets,'' ACP Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

