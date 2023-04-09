Elderly man killed by leopard in Udaipur
A 70-year-old man died after he was attacked by a leopard in a field in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.
Family members of the victim, Fateh Singh, held a protest on Sunday, demanding compensation and a government job to one of them.
On Saturday night, Singh was guarding a field in Paldi village under Ambamata police station area when a leopard attacked him. His mutilated body was found in bushes, about 100 metres from the field, the police said.
Singh's family held a protest and demanded compensation and a government job to one of its members, they said.
Station House Officer (SHO) Jeevatram said the victim's family granted consent for the post-mortem after authorities assured them of help under government schemes. The body was handed over to Singh's family after the post-mortem, he said.
