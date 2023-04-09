Left Menu

Punjab: Body of infant who drowned in 'nullah' in Ludhiana recovered

Police on Sunday recovered the body of a one-year-old boy who had slipped in the Buddha Nullah here along with his mother near Kali Mata temple in Haibowal, officials said. The boys mother had managed to come out from the nullah immediately.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 09-04-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 20:33 IST
Punjab: Body of infant who drowned in 'nullah' in Ludhiana recovered
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Sunday recovered the body of a one-year-old boy who had slipped in the Buddha Nullah here along with his mother near Kali Mata temple in Haibowal, officials said. The boy's mother had managed to come out from the 'nullah' immediately. Rescue operations were launched to trace the infant after the incident on Friday, they said.

The body of the child, who was identified as Himanshu, was recovered about one km away from the spot, police said.

Station House Officer, Inspector Bittan Kumar said Mohan Singh, father of the deceased, told the police that he had shifted from his native village in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh five days ago.

The police handed over the boy's body to the members of his family after the postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023