Left Menu

Gangster's home demolished in Haryana

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran on Sunday demolished the three-storey home of gangster Sandeep alias Bandar in the Rajiv Colony area here, officials said. Naib Tehsildar Kadipur Satish Kumar was present as duty magistrate, the officials said.Sandeep, a close aide of gangster Kaushal, had illegally built the three-storey house about 10 years ago on 100 square yards of government land, they added.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-04-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 21:05 IST
Gangster's home demolished in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran on Sunday demolished the three-storey home of gangster Sandeep alias Bandar in the Rajiv Colony area here, officials said. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, formerly known as the Haryana Urban Development Authority, had earlier declared as illegal the house built near the Naharpur Rupa village, they added.

A force led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Balhara was present to deal with any protests. Naib Tehsildar (Kadipur) Satish Kumar was present as duty magistrate, the officials said.

Sandeep, a close aide of gangster Kaushal, had illegally built the three-storey house about 10 years ago on 100 square yards of government land, they added. A senior Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran officer said Sandeep was issued a notice before the demolition. His family had filed a petition in court, which declined to grant a stay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023