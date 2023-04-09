CDS Gen Chauhan reviews operational situation along LAC in Sikkim sector

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan carried out a comprehensive review of overall security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Sikkim sector amid the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.

Gen Chauhan was apprised about Indian Army's operational readiness in the region by senior military commanders during his visit to headquarters of the Army's Trishakti Corps at Sukna in West Bengal.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) paid a two-day visit to North Bengal region that concluded on Sunday.

The Defence Ministry said Gen Chauhan visited an Air Force Station and forward areas in North Bengal along with General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps.

''He reviewed the progress of infrastructure development and operational and logistics preparedness in the area,'' the ministry said.

The CDS also interacted with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their high morale and professionalism.

The ministry said Gen Chauhan also visited the headquarters of Trishakti Corps at Sukna where he was briefed on the operational situation along the Northern borders in Sikkim. ''He commended the formation for ensuring force preservation while also reaching out to assist the civil administration and local population in times of natural disasters like the recent avalanche in East Sikkim,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It said the CDS asked the formation to focus on training hard and remain vigilant at all times. ''He also emphasised that soldiers must keep themselves abreast with latest trends in information technology, emerging cyber threats and counter measures,'' the ministry said.

