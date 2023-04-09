Out on bail, rape accused kidnaps minor girl in UP's Bhadohi

A year after getting bail in a rape case, a man was arrested here again for kidnapping the minor victim, police said on Sunday.

The victim's father filed a complaint against the accused Golu (23) on Friday alleging that he kidnapped his 17-year-old daughter on April 2, SHO (Chauri) Manoj Kumar said.

Golu was arrested near Kandhiya Gate in the district on Saturday, he said.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against the accused for the third time in the case of the minor girl. In 2021, Golu allegedly raped the minor who was 15 years old at that time. An FIR was registered against him on October 19 of the same year and he was sent to jail, police said.

The SHO said that the accused was released on bail in this case last year. On March 25, Golu threatened the teenager's father to withdraw the case and assaulted him. The father sustained injuries in the attack and moved to the police, he said.

Another case was registered against Golu and he was arrested on March 27 and sent to jail, the SHO said.

However, days after being released from jail on bail, Golu kidnapped the minor girl and he has been arrested for the third time in the case, he said. Police are investigating the matter and the teen girl has been shifted to Nari Niketan, the SHO said.

